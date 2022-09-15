Renee R. Brooks Sells 4,000 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $80.72 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SouthState by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SouthState by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 410.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 25.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 180,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

