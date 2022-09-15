Reviewing Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) and Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros and Phio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros N/A N/A -35.78% Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.67% -51.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omeros and Phio Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros $73.81 million 4.58 $194.24 million $3.10 1.74 Phio Pharmaceuticals $20,000.00 510.44 -$13.29 million ($0.91) -0.82

Volatility and Risk

Omeros has higher revenue and earnings than Phio Pharmaceuticals. Phio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omeros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Omeros has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Omeros and Phio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 2 2 1 0 1.80 Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Omeros presently has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 107.79%. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 702.78%. Given Phio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Omeros.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Omeros shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omeros beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19. Its clinical programs also consist of PPAR? (OMS405) that is in Phase II to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; PDE7 (OMS527), which is in Phase I trial for treating addiction and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders; and MASP-3 (OMS906) that is in Phase I trial for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other alternative pathway disorders. The company's preclinical programs comprise MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; longer-acting second generation antibody targeting MASP-2; and MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors to treat PNH and other alternative pathway disorders. Its preclinical programs also include GPR174 Inhibitors and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell and Adoptive T-Cell Therapies for various cancers; and G protein-coupled receptor targets for treating immunologic, immuno-oncologic, metabolic, CNS, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT. It has collaborations with AgonOx Inc. on clinical development of novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

