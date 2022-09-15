Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 65.89.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of RIVN stock opened at 40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of 34.87. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,520,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,629,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.