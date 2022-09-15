Robert Hayman Buys 8,909 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director Robert Hayman bought 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $92,208.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,208.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Hayman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Robert Hayman bought 1,091 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,760.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Hayman bought 4,967 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,918.35.

EOLS stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $590.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Evolus by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolus by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,943 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Evolus by 1,215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Evolus by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evolus by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 179,111 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

