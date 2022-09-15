Robert W. Baird Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $94.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.86.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.