Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $559.09

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 559.09 ($6.76) and traded as low as GBX 485 ($5.86). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.04), with a volume of 2,724 shares trading hands.

Robert Walters Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £383.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 516.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 559.09.

Robert Walters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Walters

About Robert Walters

In other news, insider Matthew Ashley bought 9,667 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,978.39 ($60,389.55).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

