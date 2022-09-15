Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $559.09

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.09 ($6.76) and traded as low as GBX 485 ($5.86). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.04), with a volume of 2,724 shares traded.

Robert Walters Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 516.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 559.09. The firm has a market cap of £383.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,000.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Robert Walters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is currently 40.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Robert Walters

In other Robert Walters news, insider Matthew Ashley bought 9,667 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,978.39 ($60,389.55).

(Get Rating)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.