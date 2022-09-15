Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Roche has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Roche in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

