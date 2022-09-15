Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Roots from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Roots Stock Up 2.6 %

TSE ROOT opened at C$3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. Roots has a 1-year low of C$2.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.24.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

