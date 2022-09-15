Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Roots Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$3.16 on Wednesday. Roots has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.24.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

