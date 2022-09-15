Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

LON DPH opened at GBX 3,146 ($38.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,532.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,640.75. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 3,066 ($37.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57. The company has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,695.52.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.