Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$53.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.63.

Aritzia Stock Down 0.3 %

ATZAF opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

