Safestore (LON:SAFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $985.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 985 ($11.90) and last traded at GBX 988 ($11.94), with a volume of 121098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,025 ($12.39).

Safestore Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,095.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,156.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Safestore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Safestore

In other news, insider Andy Jones bought 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,997.90 ($21,747.10).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

