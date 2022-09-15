Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Cut by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 74,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.4 %

CRM stock opened at $160.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.11. The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.81, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.48 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,484 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

