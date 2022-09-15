Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFRGY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

SFRGY stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

