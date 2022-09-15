Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBBTF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $304.13.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.