Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $128.14

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.14 and traded as low as $124.80. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $125.95, with a volume of 600 shares.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.46.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.
