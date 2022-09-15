Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

