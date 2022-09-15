Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $202.13

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.13 ($2.44) and traded as low as GBX 198.15 ($2.39). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 198.50 ($2.40), with a volume of 76,977 shares trading hands.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,526.92.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

