Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

