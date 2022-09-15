Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Short Interest Up 38.5% in August

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after buying an additional 282,187 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.