Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Capital Group International Inc. CA

Capital Group International Inc. CA lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Sempra Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $173.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.11. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

