SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the August 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SGSOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,407.50.

SGS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. SGS has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $33.82.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

