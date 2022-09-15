Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,070 ($12.93).

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Price Performance

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 787 ($9.51) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 790.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 766.82. The stock has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.43. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 646.75 ($7.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 885 ($10.69).

Insider Activity

IG Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23). In related news, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48). Also, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23).

(Get Rating)

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.