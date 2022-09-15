Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rises By 167.3%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, an increase of 167.3% from the August 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28,830.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $10.81 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 62.37%. The business had revenue of $21.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

