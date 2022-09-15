Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Rises By 170.8%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

Shares of ACRHF stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Acreage has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

