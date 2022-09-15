Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Declines By 94.9%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of ACSAY opened at $4.51 on Thursday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

