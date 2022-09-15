Short Interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Drops By 34.1%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 36,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at Acurx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Carl Sailer bought 19,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACXP opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -1.52. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

