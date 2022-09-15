Short Interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Drops By 34.1%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 36,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director Carl Sailer acquired 19,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACXP. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACXP stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

