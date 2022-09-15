Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Drops By 39.6%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of ADSEW stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 252.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 66.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at $737,000.
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.
