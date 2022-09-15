Short Interest in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Declines By 36.9%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $751.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. HC Wainwright cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Articles

