Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Declines By 52.6%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 241.5 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.1154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ag Growth International

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

