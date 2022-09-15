Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Declines By 57.7%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ajinomoto Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $27.81 on Thursday. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.