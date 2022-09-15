Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Decreases By 51.6%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKZOY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($114.29) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

