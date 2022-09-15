Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Declines By 75.0%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

About alstria office REIT

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

