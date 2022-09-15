Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Grows By 64.9%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 252,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTUW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. Altitude Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.