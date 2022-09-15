Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Declines By 44.8%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMADY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($75.51) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $51.63 on Thursday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

