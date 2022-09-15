Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Increases By 63.5%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,687,200 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the August 15th total of 1,032,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,872.0 days.

Amplifon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMFPF shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

See Also

