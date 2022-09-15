Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Declines By 60.0%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

Shares of AGPPF stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

