Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Declines By 60.0%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
Shares of AGPPF stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $167.75.
About Anglo American Platinum
