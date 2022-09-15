Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Declines By 90.9%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $30.41.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

