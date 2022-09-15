Short Interest in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Declines By 44.1%

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 107.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 144,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 74,990 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 690,049 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Price Performance

ADAL stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $10.06.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Company Profile

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

