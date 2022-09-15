Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Increases By 57.4%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 235.9 days.

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. ATCO has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14.

ATCO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATCO Company Profile

ACLLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

