Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Increases By 57.4%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 235.9 days.
Shares of ATCO stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. ATCO has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
