Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Declines By 48.8%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $12,896,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $11,115,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,969,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $13,394,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $6,435,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.