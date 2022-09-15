Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Expands By 114.7%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 114.7% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.