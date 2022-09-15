Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Expands By 114.7%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 114.7% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Avalon Company Profile
