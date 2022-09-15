Short Interest in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Declines By 34.5%

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHPA. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 89,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. Avista Public Acquisition Corp.

