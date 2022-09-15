Short Interest in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Rises By 112.2%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,130,000 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the August 15th total of 42,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 72.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price objective (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.