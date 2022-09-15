Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Declines By 49.0%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CSSE opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.