Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Expands By 113.1%

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the August 15th total of 115,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Draganfly stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $119.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Draganfly ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Draganfly had a net margin of 393.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

