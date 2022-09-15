Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Grows By 117.4%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 587,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 177,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFL stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

