Short Interest in Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Decreases By 98.1%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Icanic Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ICNAF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. Icanic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Icanic Brands Company Profile

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, an oral spray product for overall health and well-being, as well as general lifestyle. The company provides hemp based cannabidiol and non-cannabidiol infusion sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

